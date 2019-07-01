Last phase completed of Horsham’s £12 million leisure centre

The last phase of Horsham’s new leisure centre has finally been completed with the opening of a virtual indoor cycling facility and car park.

The £12 million centre - The Bridge at Broadbridge Heath - first opened its doors to the public last October.

But the addition of the virtual cycling facility and free 175-space car park mark its final completion.

The centre - run by Places Leisure on behalf of Horsham District Council - has a range of activities on offer for people of all ages. As well as a Clip n’ Climb facility, there is an 80 plus station fitness suite, three purpose built workout studios hosting 75+ classes each week, six court sports hall, meeting room, five outdoor multi sport courts and an outdoor athletics stadium and football pitch.

The centre is also home to Hands on Sports Therapy and Essential Beauty.

Centre manager Sophie Pateman said: “After so many years of planning and consultation it has been lovely to finally open the new centre. We have seen 186,342 people through the doors since opening day and welcomed many new clubs and groups to join us.

“It is a great facility for all ages and to walk in on a busy day to see so many people enjoying their different activities makes all this worthwhile. The great new car park facility finally sees the completion of the works and makes it even easier for everyone to access us and see the building as the original design was intended.”