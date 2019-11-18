‘Kind’ Pulborough care worker singled out from thousands across Britain for star award

A Pulborough care worker has been selected from more than 4,000 people across the UK to receive an award for his work.

Florin Mihalache, who works at Hillside Lodge care home in Pulborough, was presented with a ‘Wellness, Happiness and Kindness’ care award at Shaw healthcare’s annual Shaw Star Awards.

Sharon Williams of Minibus Options which was among award sponsors; Florin Mihalache from Hillside Lodge, Pulborough; Simon Kezic-Williams,Shaw healthcare regional operations director, and Fred James from Minibus Options SUS-191118-155058001

A panel of judges selected seven finalists and decided Florin had ‘demonstrated the most significant contribution to the success of the service and represented Shaw through its values of wellness, happiness and kindness.’

Colleagues of Florin praised his enthusiasm and positivity and his manager commented that he “makes everyone’s life easier and has an impact on the whole service.”

Florin himself said: “It’s an honour to have been recognised by my colleagues and peers at the Shaw Star Awards, it has been the highlight of my year. The feeling I get when I help people is the best feeling there is.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is paramount to me and the team, so it’s great to join other Shaw staff members from across the UK to celebrate what we do and share best practice.”

Hillside Lodge provides care for up to 60 residents with a number of personal care needs, including for people with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairment.

Florin was presented with his award at a special ceremony in Birmingham.

Shaw healthcare chief executive Jeremy Nixeysaid: “A lot has changed in the care industry since we launched the Shaw Star Awards in 2008, but what remains is a dedicated and compassionate workforce that strives to improve the lives of each and every one of our service users.”

