KFC offering no-chicken vegan burger for January

Branches of KFC across Sussex are selling a vegan version of the chicken fillet burger.

It is good news for the many local people who will be trying out the began lifestyle in ‘Veganuary’

The burger recipe used a Quorn fillet coated with the famous 11 Herbs and Spices, in a sesame bun with fresh lettuce and vegan mayo.

Promotional posters for the vegan burger state: “It’s not an alternative choice. We have gone to every length to make sure it tastes just as good as the real deal.”

The burger was originally tested in June 2019 as the Imposter Burger. It was only available in approximately twenty restaurants taking part in the trial and sold out within four days.

The chicken fillet burger has 457 calories and the vegan version 450 calories. The regular chicken fillet burger has almost 30g of protein and 45g of carbs with the fat remaining quite close at 19.3g. The amount of sugars in a fillet burger is 5.5g with 2g of salt. The vegan fillet has less protein at 18.8g, but has more in carbohydrates at 52.9g. The amount of fat it has is not far from the original at 19.1g with less sugar at 4.8g and almost a gram more salt at 2.91g.

It is on sale at all branches of KFC for £3.99 for the burger. It is not available as a burger meal as KFC fries are not suitable for vegetarians as the same oil is used to cook chicken popcorn.

See also: New jobs could be created across Sussex as Wetherspoons announces £200 million spending spree

See also: Fight is on to save one of the most unusual monuments in Sussex