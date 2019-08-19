Jazz, Gin and Blues festival: Pictures from Loxwood event
Here are a selection of images from the Jazz, Gin and Blues festival which took to the stage in Loxwood Meadow’s sheltered woodland yesterday (Sunday August 18).
The event brought together some of the finest jazz and blues players in the country, and visitors enjoy gin from local gin producers.
DM1984148a.jpg. Jazz, Gin and Blues festival in Loxwood. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190818-234028008
JPIMedia Resell
DM1984332a.jpg. Jazz, Gin and Blues festival in Loxwood. Chris Farrant, left, Rachel Dale and husband Chris. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190818-233956008
JPIMedia Resell
DM1984153a.jpg. Jazz, Gin and Blues festival in Loxwood. Emma and Paul Baker. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190818-233811008
JPIMedia Resell
DM1984298a.jpg. Jazz, Gin and Blues festival in Loxwood. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190818-233738008
JPIMedia Resell
View more