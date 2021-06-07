Japanese culture explored by pupils in Shipley

Starting with a visit to a stunning Japanese garden which inspired some fantastic art work, the children at Shipley Primary School also had a virtual flight to Tokyo, complete with with in-flight entertainment and cabin service.

Year-six pupils acted as check-in staff, passport control, security and cabin crew to make it as realistic as possible.

Their pilot, Captain Borie, made sure it was a smooth and pleasant flight and on arrival in Japan, the children attended a Japanese team ceremony.

Shipley Primary School pupils had a virtual flight to Tokyo SUS-210706-113055001

Sachiko, a Japanese teacher, visited to share some of the aspects of Japanese culture, including traditional dress.

She taught the children to make origami cranes and butterflies and they tried lots of Japanese food.

Headteacher Jen Harvey said: “We are impressed with the way the children have been so engaged in their learning about the rich culture of Japan. We can see the impact on pupils’ skills development.

“We are grateful to The Japan Society for supporting our study and providing us with some wonderful books and cherry blossom trees to plant in the school grounds.”

Shipley Primary School pupils made origami cranes and butterflies SUS-210706-113108001