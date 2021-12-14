Is there someone in Horsham with a grudge against Christmas?

Volunteers at Horsham Normandy WI created 12 charity Christmas toppers and put them on post boxes around the town.

Horsham Normandy WI have called on whoever has taken the toppers to return them so they can continue to spread Christmas cheer around the town.

Pam Tedder, secretary at Horsham Normandy WI, said: "People were invited to donate towards the Horsham Matters Christmas Appeal and over £1,000 has been raised so far.

A festive post box topper, created by volunteers at Horsham Normandy WI, has been taken from its location outside the Black Jug

"The members who create the toppers are all volunteers and fund the toppers out of their own pockets.

"They are calling for the toppers to be returned, as they have brought a smile to very many people, especially children, at this time of year."

Two weeks ago, a family in Southwater had a guy rope cut on an inflatable Christmas tree - and an electric cable powering an outdoor Christmas lights display was cut through.

The following week a Horsham family discovered that a guy rope on an inflatable drumming soldier in their garden had been cut through.

The festive post box topper in Depot Road has also been taken