Investigations into ‘upsetting and appalling’ swan attack ongoing as officials speak out over beach fence

A swan was shot dead and a second wounded in what Horsham District Council branded ‘cruel’ attacks.

A spokeswoman said: “Everyone at the Council has been upset and appalled by the senseless attack on the swans at Southwater Country Park, none more so than the staff who work at the Park every day and have looked after them for many years.

“The crime has been reported to the police and also to the RSPCA and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Sussex police directly.”

A cygnet was shot dead at Southwater Country Park and another injured

But she hit out at ‘inaccurate’ comments on social media . The spokeswoman said: “We appreciate that the local community share this distress and want to help as much as they can. However, some of the comments being made on social media are inaccurate and we feel that we have to address this.

“From what we understand, the cygnets (infant swans) were attacked in the water on Lennoxwood Lake, not on land or by the main lake.

“Swans do naturally wander, rather than taking a direct route, and stop to graze along the way, as well as having to avoid people and dogs. They exit and enter the main lake at several points, including by the watersports facility and it has always taken them a length of time to walk from one lake to the other.

“Over many years, our warden team based at the Country Park, have witnessed the swan’s normal patterns of behaviour and do not view the fence at the paddling beach as being detrimental to the swans raising a healthy family. Throughout 2020 a temporary fence was in place and during this time the swans raised five cygnets.

“However, we appreciate the strength of public concern about the fence and to address this we will create an alternative opening in the fence around the wooded area past the paddling beach to facilitate the swan access to the water, should they choose to use it.”

Officials are also aware of other attacks on swans in recent weeks in other parts of the country, she said. The spokeswoman added: “Swans are a large and obvious target to a few cruel people. It fills us with great sadness to see that this is happening elsewhere also.