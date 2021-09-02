Investigation launches after cat found dead in Crawley residential street
An animal welfare group has confirmed it is investigating after a cat was found dead in Crawley.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:45 pm
The animal was found in Squirrel Close, Langley Green earlier today, September 2.
Boudicca Rising, of the South London Animal Investigation Network (SLAIN) said: “We’re investigating after a cat was found dead.”
SLAIN said the injuries are thought to have been inflicted by a human but further investigations are still being carried out.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.