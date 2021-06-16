Indoor home needed in Sussex for energetic cat Simba

Simba

Three-year-old Simba is being cared for at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, and staff say he’s struggling to find a new home which can accommodate his fun-loving ways.

Tania Marsh, deputy manager at the Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, said: “Simba has FIV, which is a virus similar to the HIV virus, but does not affect humans.

"While there’s no treatment for FIV, cats like Simba normally lead long and healthy lives.

“It is however very important that cats with FIV are kept in indoors to prevent them from passing the virus on to other cats, and also to reduce the risk of them picking up any infections outdoors, as their immune system is compromised.

“For energetic cats like Simba, it can sometimes be a challenge to find a suitable indoor-home. He is literally bursting with energy and needs plenty of space in a home where he can run around and let off steam.

“He needs an owner who can be inventive and creative with coming up with stimulating fun games for him.

"He’d be ideal for someone who works from home as no doubt he would provide plenty of entertainment, not to mention companionship.

"Simba definitely won’t be a sleepy and quiet pet, but we’re certain life with him will never be boring!

“While he can’t have access to the great outdoors like most cats, a secure garden which he cannot escape from and which other cats can't access, would be the dream home for him.”