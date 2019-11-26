Independent businesses in Horsham district sought for Window Wonderland Christmas competition

Independent businesses are being urged to get into the Christmas spirit by entering the Horsham District Council’s Window Wonderland competition.

The special promotion, which is open now, will publicise the creativity of independent retailers by building attractive windows and in-store displays this December.

The promotion, organised by Horsham District Council’s economic development team, builds upon last year’s Your Customer Experience campaign, supporting independent shops across the district that do so much to make visits to our high streets a ‘magical experience’ at this time of year.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for the local economy councillor Paul Clarke said: “I am delighted that we are repeating our successful Christmas window display competition across the whole district again this year, which will benefit so many local traders.

“Our excellent selection of independent retailers are always a real attraction for shoppers and this competition will really showcase their products and services to best effect, adding to the overall customer experience this Christmas and enticing shoppers to stop, look and pop in to the stores.

“I would urge as many traders as possible to take part and get into the Christmas spirit.”

The council is also running a public prize competition by using local media channels to ask people to vote for their favourite windows and displays, driving publicity for participating independent businesses on the vital run up to Christmas.

A new element is being introduced this year which will encourage shoppers to enter Horsham businesses and look at displays to find an exclusively numbered ‘Horsham Elf on the Shelf’.

The public will need the Elf’s number to vote!

To encourage creation of the best looking windows, professional merchandisers from, new partners, John Lewis Partnership Horsham, will judge windows based on the photos submitted across a number of fun categories.

The winning window display in each category will receive a certificate and free publicity.

There will also be an overall best display award in Horsham District with a prize for the winning business. The John Lewis merchandising team is contributing a video of their top display tips to help entrants. The 2019 categories are as follows: Most Christmassy, Most Fun, Best Lit, Best Product Display and Most Imaginative. Businesses are encouraged to register their shop windows before the closing date on Friday, December 6, at www.windowwonderland.info

The public vote will open online on Small Business Saturday on December 7.

