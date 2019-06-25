In pictures: Flash floods hit Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath

Pictures captured by photographer Eddie Howland show flooding in the two towns at 5am this morning (June 25). All train lines were blocked at Haywards Heath at around 6am due to the flooding, Southern said. Trains have since been subject to delays following the downpour. Read more here: Haywards Heath trains delayed after heavy rain causes flooding

The footpath at Bridge Road in Haywards Heath Eddie Howland freelance

Bridge Road in Haywards Heath Eddie Howland freelance

Station Road in Burgess Hill Eddie Howland freelance

Mace petrol station at Marketplace in Haywards Heath Eddie Howland freelance

