IKEA delivers update on plans for new superstore in West Sussex

Scandinavian furniture giant IKEA has given an update on its plans for a superstore in West Sussex as part of a major new development.

The company had remained silent after the Government declined to ‘call in’ plans for a new store and 600 new homes on the New Monks Farm site in Lancing – passing the decision back to Adur District Council.

An artist's impression of the proposed IKEA

Supporters and critics of the scheme worried the flat-pack king may be losing enthusiasm, but a statement from the company has moved to quell any fears.

Tim Farlam, real estate manager for IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “Following the Government’s decision not to ‘call in’ the scheme, we will wait for the new roads and site to be prepared at which point we will be able to progress our part of the development.

“Throughout this process we have engaged with the local community and stakeholders to ensure we are able to meet our ambition to be a good neighbour by meeting the needs of both IKEA and the surrounding community.”

Planning permission was granted in October subject to infrastructure developments being completed, including a new roundabout on the A27 to replace the Sussex Pad junction.

As well as the 600 homes and IKEA, the development would also see a new country park, relocation of the Withy Patch gypsy and travellers’ site and a pumping station.

In May, the secretary of state for communities, Jake Berry, declined the option to ‘call in’ the application in line with Government policy to give local authorities more power to make their own decisions on planning issues.

Concerns over traffic congestion and increased pollution still remain, with an additional two million vehicles per year expected as a result of the IKEA superstore.