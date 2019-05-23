Iconic Volkswagen ‘Plum Jam’ show returns to Horsham this weekend

A ‘bigger and better’ free-to-attend Volkswagen show - known as Plum Jam - returns to Horsham this weekend.

Some 160 ‘v dubs’ are expected at the fourth annual air-cooled Volkswagen show on Sunday.

The fun will include a new ‘California Zone’ thanks to a partnership with The REC Rooms Bowling Alley located on the edge of Horsham Park.

A spokesman for Horsham District Council said: “If you dream of taking off into the sunset with just a campervan and a surfboard for company, if you appreciate the hard work, love and dedication it takes to restore a classic vehicle or if you just love a bit of nostalgia on a Sunday afternoon then you will love this classic Volkswagen show.

“You will find cool vehicles placed throughout the town centre amongst a wide variety of shops in the Carfax, West Street, and the Forum and East Street is the vibrant restaurant quarter of the town hosting many excellent eateries and a few good watering holes too, so stop by for a bite to eat and enjoy the views of vintage VW’s each with their own personality and dedicated owners.”

The new California Zone will include a display of ‘surf tuned’ vehicles outside the ‘Rec Rooms’ venue and sports bar and an outdoor stage will host a programme of music which starts at 12 noon headlined by the ‘Chilli Fighters’ who will play from 4pm.

A wide selection of stalls, street food and drink have been curated by Horsham Markets by Food Rocks and Manic Mundays present a programme of music on the bandstand in the Carfax from 11am to 3pm. DJ Brian Mole will be spinning the decks on the Forum plus there will be dance displays from Horsham’s Upbeat Dance Company.

Plum Jam 19 is supporting Storrington based charity Auntie Val’s Ability Centre which generates work opportunities for people with disabilities, producing a famous range of artisan preserves. To celebrate their association, Auntie Val’s will be in in the Carfax alongside Plum Jam’s merchandise stall, selling a special edition of their Victoria Plum Extra Jam and a wide range of their sweet and savoury preserves.

Supporting the safe movement of display vehicles into the town will be the Blood Transport bike heroes - SERV Sussex - who will be on hand throughout the day to spread awareness of their charity that undertakes such essential community services.

Sponsors this year include Henfield based Brazilian van importers VW Kampers and regulars, Kustom Revival, the newly rebranded Shoreham based Heritage Parts Centre and Tullets Self Drive Hire.

The day starts with an early cruise up from Shoreham travelling through Henfield, Cowfold and Southwater, between 8.30 and 9.30am on Sunday (May 26). Plum Jam organisers say they would love for locals to wave to the much loved classic vehicles as they pass through their villages. They will then travel into Horsham town centre arriving between 9.30am to 10.30am where they will be on display until their departure at 3.15pm.

Organiser Plum Jacobs is extra excited by this year’s Plum Jam festival saying: “We have assembled the largest display of VWs at a Horsham Jam so far, as well as a brand new display zone at The REC Rooms.

“It’s going to be a great show and I hope that as many people as possible enjoy looking at all the different varieties and styles of these iconic vehicles. We have got some amazing looking examples joining us for the first time this year and our very own Plum Jam jam. Don’t go home without a pot or two!”