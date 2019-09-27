Iconic ‘AmeriCARna’ festival returns to Horsham

Horsham’s iconic AmeriCARna celebration of all things American returns to the town on Sunday (September 29).

This year’s event is expanding right across the town centre to include the newly redeveloped Piries Place, Park Place and Parkside council offices.

The event is organised by Horsham District Council and a variety of partners who have donated their time and talents to help make the day a success.

Among attractions on offer is a Customs and Hot Rods Zone. Mid-Surrey Roadsters will be displayed in Park Place and Piries Place in addition to East Street and Market Square.

Vehicle owners will be offering opportunities to have a photo in their car in return for donations to St Catherine’s Hospice.

In addition to the street cars, there will be a Berkeley Homes Pick Up Truck Zone near the St Catherine’s shop at the Bishopric Stream, offering a nostalgic look at many example of this unique American vehicle style.

Classic Cruisers once again take pride of place in the Carfax alongside the Pilgrim Motors. The Classic Muscle UK display will be in Swan Yard and the Horsham JEEP display will be outside the Halifax Building Society.

The Classic Corvette Club UK will be in the Forum supporting their partners, The Children’s Trust Supercar Event.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the localeconomy Paul Clarke said:“It’s great news that this popular event is back for its third year. As one of our newer events it has certainly grown in popularity year on year.

“I am particularly pleased that the town’s newly redeveloped area Piries Place and Park Place are going to be showcasing some of the many cars and bikes on display and also that so many of our local shops, cafes, restaurants and bars are entering into the fun with American themed offers and discounts.

“Our thanks go out to the many partners who have worked with us to pull off this event which I am sure will be a great success.

“Please do come along to our last event of the summer and enjoy the spectacle.”

Guildford Harley Davidson are sponsoring an American Bike Zone in the ground floor of the soon to be opened Piries Place Car Park alongside Custom Bike specialists, P&D and Public Enemy Customs from Slinfold. Some of the very latest Harley Davidsons will be on display alongside a large gathering of affiliated and independent bike owners.

Once again Nascars of West Sussex will feature a collection of active and classic race cars for display in a Race Paddock at Parkside Council offices.

The renowned Carfax car and bike departure parade will travel through North Street giving even more vantage points for visitors looking to see the cars and bikes cruising out from the show.

Brighton based Sussex Thunder American Football Club will be on hand in Carfax and indoors at The REC Rooms there will be ten pin bowling, pool and US Open Golf.

There will also be an outside stage outside the bowling alley with an impressive line-up including local rising star, Josie Proto, some serious rock and leading Nashville bands, a Blues Brothers tribute act and those ‘Native New Yorkers’, Odyssey.

The Carfax has live entertainment throughout the day hosted by DJ Mike on the bandstand kicking off with a rousing Special Guest act and including the Groove Aces, John Stapleton and Toto Perello with a finale from the legendary Almost Elvis Band.

The Amphitheatre stage features Eight Beat Jive, local Community performers and Chris Eaton and friends who has composed some signature tunes for the event in an Americana style.

The St Catherine’s Hospice gazebo by the Carfax bandstand will have fun children’s activities and show souvenirs. Activities will include, ‘Spot the bot’ to win children’s prizes and a bottle tombola for adults.

The Sporting Bears will offer ride-outs in return for donations to St Catherine’s Children’s services. Book your ‘Dream Ride’ from sponsor Brock Taylor on the corner of East Street and Market Square. Operating from 10.30am to 4pm.

Master Builder Club in Swan Walk Shopping Centre will host LEGO car building and racing from 10.30am.

Meanwhile, look out for Pemberton Hague, an American themed street theatre, for comedy and surprises.

There will also be a chance to win travel accommodation worth £500+ in the heart of Elvis country with local specialists Travel PA and Memphis and Mississippi Tourism.

Many local shops cafes and restaurants are joining in the fun of the day with American themed promotions on food and drink. Look out for businesses around the town displaying American balloons.