Hundreds sign up for Horsham’s Riverside Walk

More than 300 people have registered to take part in this year’s Riverside Walk in Horsham.

Spider-Man will also be in attendance, starting the event on Saturday July 6 and handing out certificates to those who finish by 5pm.

Leaving Horsham Rugby Club at 10am, walkers will pass through interesting landscapes enabling the town and its borders to be seen from new perspectives.

David Searle, chairman of organisers, Horsham Town Community Partnership, said, “This year, we are asking participants to get sponsorship or donate to our chosen charity, The Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, in Horsham. We want to make it clear, though, that this is not a condition of joining in. The main aim is for everyone have an enjoyable day.”

To help those who run out of energy or time, there is a free minibus service to return people to their cars at the Rugby Club and details are shown in the programme which will be freely available before the start.

There is no charge to join but walkers are asked to register beforehand by emailing horshamriversidewalk@gmail.com or phoning 01403 269384.

Visit www.horsham.community for more information.

READ MORE: Samaritans of Horsham and Crawley receive funding towards yearly cost of phone lines

Horsham Photographic Society enjoys award success as it celebrates 70th anniversary year

8-year-old Pulborough girl donates hair to charity following auntie’s cancer battle