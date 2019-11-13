Hundreds of runners take part in Horsham Gunpowder Trot

This year’s Horsham Joggers Gunpowder Trot attracted more than 450 adults for the 4.5-mile off-road trail encompassing Chesworth Farm.

The event was part of the West Sussex Fun Run League, which involves the region’s running clubs scoring points and competing against each other in the league.

There were 462 runners in the adult’s race of 4.5 miles, and 30 under-16s took part in the one-mile event.

The first adult to cross the finish line was Toby Meanwell, running for Lewes Athletic Club, finishing at 26:06 minutes.

He was closely followed by Izzy Coomber of the same club at 31:22.

In the junior category, Michael Rowe, of Worthing Harriers, finished his mile in 4:29 and Rosie Gasson followed closely behind at 4:37.

The leading adults from Horsham Joggers were Nick Street (31:32), Martine Burke (45:24) and the leading juniors were Archie Allen (6:14) and Libby Allen (6:22).

Race director Margaret Wadman said “This is a very popular event organised by the local Horsham Joggers running club.

“Finishers of the senior race enjoyed the wide selection of homemade cakes renowned throughout Sussex running circles.”

Juniors were presented with a medal and a spooky seasonal gift.

A spokesman said: “As in previous years the race was a great success and much thanks and appreciation are due to Horsham District Council, Friends of Chesworth Farm and our sponsors, Horsham Coworking, as well as the Blewitt family who kindly gave permission for the race to cross their land.”