Hundreds of drivers ‘trapped’ in Horsham car park

Hundreds of drivers found themselves ‘trapped’ in a Horsham town centre car park this morning.

The drivers discovered they were locked in The Forum car park off Blackhorse Way after parking their vehicles inside.

The Forum, Horsham

Many tried in vain to open the building’s main pedestrian exit and entrance doors only to find them firmly locked.

They were forced to leave by emergency fire exits in the jinxed building - where lifts are continually breaking down.

People have branded the lifts a ‘disgrace’ because they are so often out of action.

Horsham District Council, which owns the car park, has previously blamed many of the breakdowns on vandals.

The lift problems have cost local taxpayers thousands of pounds in repairs.

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.