Hundreds of Brighton Palace Pier customers overcharged by ‘considerable sums’ for rides

Brighton Palace Pier

The error was due to a processing error by its payment provider, Worldpay, according to the chief executive of the pier, Anne Ackord.

One batch of payments used the figures of the date of transaction as the amount spent, resulting in ‘serious over-charging’, she said in a statement published on social media.

A number of customers then contacted Worldpay who refused to engage with them on the grounds of data protection, she said.

“As soon as we discovered this serious error had occurred we entered into discussions with Worldpay – who have accepted full responsibility – to ensure that refunds are processed without delay,” she said.

Customers will be refunded at ‘the earliest opportunity’.

Ms Ackord said; “Brighton Palace Pier would like to apologise profusely to customers who have been affected by this error and assure them that we have reacted swiftly and decisively to ratify the situation.”