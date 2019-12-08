Hugh Grant visits Crawley - In pictures

The star of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually made a guest appearance at the Langley Green Centre, where he spoke to Labour supporters ahead of the General Election, before talking to the media. Here’s his visit in pictures:
BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor Hugh Grant made an appearance in Crawley yesterday, as he continued his General Election campaign.
