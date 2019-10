The Ford Materials Recycling Facility is one of the most technically advanced centres of its type in the country. Our photo gallery gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what takes place there. Find out more in our full report here: What happens to your recycling in West Sussex? We visited the Ford facility to find out

Tony Longworth, the MRF production manager, is one of 74 staff at the site

By the end of the process, it will end up in a single-material bale like this

Around 76,000 tonnes of recycled material goes through the facility each year

Four people remove any items that should not be in the recycling by hand

