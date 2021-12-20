How classmates at a Horsham village school stayed in touch during lockdown

And now the delighted youngsters at Southwater Junior Academy are celebrating after having their book published.

It was all the brainchild of nine-year-old Jessie Trow who, in the first lockdown, decided to start a story - ‘How The Rabbit Defeated The Fox With Pink Ears’ - with her friends.

Mum Zelah said: “On her daily walk Jessie took it to her friend Noah’s house. He was excited and surprised about being part of this fantastic idea.

“He set to work on his part of the story and couldn’t wait to deliver it to the next person and see a glimpse of them through the window.”

The story got passed round all 26 children in Jessie’s class and took them through both lockdowns.

Teacher Zoe Lush was ‘very supportive’, said Zelah, and helped the children finish off the book’s illustrations.

Zelah said she and Jessie’s dad Kevin were “very proud of Jessie for coming up with such a fun idea to keep the children connected when they were forced to stay apart.

“We are amazed with how well all the children contributed to the story - their artwork is amazing.

“Jessie was very happy all the children in her class took part and was very excited to read all of it together.”

The story is about a rabbit who is frightened by a vicious fox with pink ears. He goes on an adventure, meeting lots of forest friends, determined to defeat the fox.

Zelah said: “Once everyone had added their own personal bit to the story we thought it was so good we had to get it printed.

“I collected all the writing and pictures and put them together before sending them to the printers - The Image Company. They designed the front cover before going to print.

“The children were so full of excitement when they finally received the finished book. It’s not everyday children get to see their work displayed in such a unique and special way.”

Southwater Junior Academy headteacher Rebecca Toogood praised the youngsters for their initiative.

“I’m really proud of them,” she said. “It’s the fact that they have collaborated as a team and really thought carefully about supporting each other.”