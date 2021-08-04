Horsham’s mobile community hub visits college after being revamped by student

Fuzzy Isaacs, from Collyer’s, was presented with an Amazon voucher when the bus visited the sixth form college campus allowing her to see the finished product.

She was the winner of a competition held by HDC which asked students to come up with a fresh design for the key mobile youth provision service vehicle – formerly known as the Snack Wagon – which plays an important role fulfilling detached youth work and support across the area.

Fuzzy, who studies the Level 3 triple BTEC art programme at Collyer’s having joined from The Gatwick School, said: “I’m so happy to work on a project that helped others. Thank-you to Sharon Porter, Amanda Hall, everyone at Collyer’s, Nick Broom and HDC who have all been amazing.”

Nick Broom, Fuzzy Isaacs and her mum, Claire Vickers and Lucy Hargreaves. Picture: Ian McAlister SUS-210208-120629001

The competition was held in in partnership with the art department at Collyer’s and PVL – a leading company creating high visibility markings for emergency service, highways and security vehicles – which manufactured and wrapped the bus.

The chief executive of PVL, Nick Broom, presented Fuzzy with her prize when he joined Claire Vickers, cabinet member for community and wellbeing; Dan Fairchild and Lucy Hargreaves from HDC; and Paula Lintott from 4TheYouth at the college.

Nick said: “It’s fantastic to see the culmination of collaboration between Collyer’s art and HDC to accomplish the design. It was a pleasure for PVL to facilitate.”

The project was orchestrated online during lockdown by dedicated teachers at Collyer’s, which the college says ‘made a positive contribution to everyone’s wellbeing’.

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell said: “Huge thanks to Lucy Hargreaves and the amazing team at HDC, our fantastic teachers and PVL’s Nick Broom for creating such a wonderful project and creative opportunity for our gifted young artists.