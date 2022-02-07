Horsham yoga studio hosts blokes yoga workshop
A ‘blokes yoga’ workshop took place at a Horsham yoga studio on Saturday, February 5, and was a huge success with 10 attendees.
Held at Hush Yoga, the 2-hour workshop was taught by yoga expert Steve Rollinson, and was an introduction to the fundamentals of yoga, taken from the Hatha and Yin paths, practicing postures and exploring breathing techniques.
They also looked at the specific benefits of yoga on the male body.
Liz Leslie, Hush Yoga co-founder, said: “We get quite a few men to our regular classes but it is predominantly women so it was great to offer the opportunity for men to practise together. When we scheduled the workshop we weren’t really sure how popular it would be but we were pleasantly surprised with the level of interest. I think sometimes it can be intimidating for men (especially if they haven’t done yoga before) to enter a room full of more experienced women. Also there are some common misconceptions about yoga, for example, that it’s focus is bending into difficult shapes and therefore you need to be flexible to join in. In fact, flexibility is one of the things you gain rather than something you start out with.
“Aside from the workshop, we have also received quite a few enquiries recently from men who are looking to improve their mental health, which is encouraging as yoga can be hugely beneficial. The breathwork, postures and meditation that take place in a yoga class, activate the body’s PNS (parasympathetic nervous system - ‘rest and digest’ or calm state - which lowers heart rate and blood pressure).
“We hope that as men experience both the mental and physical benefits of a regular yoga practice they will be encouraged to try other classes on our timetable.”
Tim Haynes, participant, submitted a 5-star review saying: “Really excellent workshop, great for a first timer at yoga. Clear and easy to follow instructions in a very calming location.”
For more information and classes, visit https://www.hushyoga.co/