Horsham woman wing walks for hospice that cared for her mum and auntie

Michaela Mason took in the views at a top speed of 125mph for the fundraiser in memory of her mum and auntie who were cared for by St Barnabas House hospice.

She said: “It was fantastic, it so was surreal. It felt like I was flying! If you’re thinking about doing a wing walk, then do it! It was so brilliant.”

Sponsorship money is still coming in, but the event is on track to raise around £5,000 for the hospices.

Michaela Mson from Horsham did a wing walk for St Barnabas House hospice SUS-210727-111317001

Vital funds that will help the charity continue caring for adults, children, and their families both at the hospices and in their own homes.

Sophie Henderson, events fundraising executive for St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took on a Wing Walk for St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House. What you have achieved is truly incredible.

“If you’ve been inspired and want to take on the challenge, we have spaces left for our Wing Walk on Sunday, August 1, or if that date doesn’t work for you, don’t worry, we can still help you take on this amazing challenge. Just get in touch and we can get you started.”

To sign up for St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House’s Wing Walk on Sunday, August 1, visit www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/wing-walk/ or www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/wing-walk/.