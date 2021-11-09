Emma James began her weight loss journey in 2011 after her father passed away and she began taking diet pills.

Emma had also tried several fad diets that did not work, so in 2012 she joined Slimming World (SW), which put her on the right path, so much so that in August 2013 she was SW Woman of the Year for Horsham.

Soon after, Emma was introduced to VitFit (Vitality and Fitness) – a personal training business set up by her friend Holly.

Emma's weight loss journey from 2010 to 2021.

It was through the VitFit bootcamps that Emma found a new passion that she did not know existed.

Her personal training sessions were never the same – from Muay Thai to boxing, circuit training and yoga, the sessions were tailored specifically for her needs.

Emma’s personal trainer Holly Spence was already a Muay Thai expert and took Emma under her wing and encouraged her to compete in inter-club events where participants are matched with an opponent of similar ability. She has competed in two inter-club events, the most recent being in October 2021, but has her third approaching in a few weeks.

Inter-club events are well attended as most fighters bring supporters and they are usually ‘non-decision’ fights – where competitors gain experience to have an actual fight in the future.

Emma's weight loss journey - Slimming World Woman of the Year vs 2021

Emma has received a medal at both events and hopes to gain experience to eventually fight in a Muay Thai show.

Throughout the pandemic, Emma completed bootcamps and personal training classes via Zoom.

Emma said: “Holly wouldn’t be beaten and I know I’m so very grateful to her for this. Over lockdown you either embraced drink or fitness – I’m pleased to say I embraced fitness!

“My total weight loss so far is 47kgs [approximately 7st, 5lbs] . My body has gone from a size 24/26 to a size 12/14. My self esteem has gone from zer to exponential.”

Emma's weight loss journey - her first Interclub event in 2020.

Holly said: “It’s amazing to see the difference in the way she carries herself, and the injection of self confidence.