Horsham woman completes London Marathon in memory of grandmother

A Horsham woman has completed her first ever marathon in aid of a military charity.

Joanna Arnold completed the London Marathon to support The Royal Star and Garter Homes.

The charity cares for former servicemen and women and their partners living with disability or dementia.

Joanna took part to thank the Royal Star and Garter for care it provided her grandmother Muriel Webster, who lived at the Surbiton home for two years before her death in August 2018.

The 35-year-old, who raised nearly £2,300, said: “Running the London Marathon was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Joanna was joined by Ricky Toyer, a Royal Navy Commando running in aid of the same charity.

They completed the 26.2 mile run in just over six hours.

Joanna added: “The phenomenal crowds, running with Rikky and having Grandma in my mind throughout got me through every single step.

“Crossing that finishing line and having the medal put around my neck was a very proud moment and one I will never forget.”

To donate to Joanna’s fundrasier please visit her Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joanna84