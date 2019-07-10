Horsham winners announed in Sussex Heritage Trust Awards which enjoyed record year

A variety of Horsham district projects have been successful in the the 2019 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards which saw a record number of award winners and highly commended projects.

The 21st anniversary of the awards scheme saw 98 entries, with 27 award winners including four building craft awards and 32 highly commended projects.

The awards were were announced on Wednesday, July 3, at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe, and are designed to highlight excellence in architecture and conservation work in Sussex, representing the highest quality new build, conservation and rejuvenation projects.

Dr John Godfrey, Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust said: “The increase in entries this year, from 76 in 2018 to 98, clearly underlines the regard and prestige which the Awards scheme now commands, across the whole of Sussex, including Brighton & Hove, and much further afield.”

Traditional Stone Restoration in Rudgwick achieved two awards for their work to the Oriel Window in the Gilbert Scott Library at Brighton College. The window is a prominent feature in the Grade II listed building, which was the first building for the college in 1845.

Senior draftsman, Neale Watts from Traditional Stone Restoration won a Building Craftsman Award for his site detailing and measuring. Working from a cherry picker, Neale worked with his drawing pad and tape measure to produce the accurate drawings needed to replace the deteriorated window in its entirety.

A number of local projects received highly commended certificates. These included Highwood Mill, Horsham, (submitted by PRP, Thames Ditton) who received a commendation in the Large Scale Residential category for their delivery of a high quality housing scheme for older people; Alley Groves, Cowfold (submitted by MH Architects, Chichester) who designed 20 new dwellings and The Spa at South Lodge (submitted by Felce and Guy Partnership LLP, Hove) for the purpose-built spa within the grounds of the award winning 5-star hotel.

The judges said the spa’s design was: “An imaginative addition making clever use of the sloping site, showing great care to limit its impact on the surrounding landscape and views from the hotel.”

For a full list of winners visit www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

