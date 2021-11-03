Horsham Wimpy cancer charity day

The Wimpy Restaurant in the heart of Horsham town held its first charity fundraising day on Friday, October 23.

By Megan O’Neill
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:01 pm

The team donned pink attire for the day to help raise awareness of the charity Breast Cancer Now. Breast Cancer Now is a charity focused on world-class research and life- changing care. The Wimpy Horsham team raised £469.45 for the charity. The team said it would like to pay a special thank you to everyone who donated and supported the day.

The Horsham Wimpy staff dress in pink as they raise money for breast cancer charity.
Horsham