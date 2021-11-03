Horsham Wimpy cancer charity day
The Wimpy Restaurant in the heart of Horsham town held its first charity fundraising day on Friday, October 23.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:01 pm
The team donned pink attire for the day to help raise awareness of the charity Breast Cancer Now. Breast Cancer Now is a charity focused on world-class research and life- changing care. The Wimpy Horsham team raised £469.45 for the charity. The team said it would like to pay a special thank you to everyone who donated and supported the day.