Horsham wedding photographer wins regional award

Martin Beddall was awarded at the ceremony held on Monday, January 24, at Old Thorns Hotel in Liphook.

Martin now qualifies for the National Finals, along with the other Regional winners, that will take place in London on Wednesday, February 23.

The finals are not only judged by professional wedding photographers but also previous wedding clients can have their say regarding the work they received from their big day.

Horsham based wedding photographer, Martin Beddall. Winner of the Wedding Photographer of the Year Title, South-East Region in The Wedding Industry Awards 2022.