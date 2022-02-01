Horsham wedding photographer wins regional award
A Horsham-based wedding photographer won the Regional Final SouthEast in the Wedding Industry Awards 2022.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:13 pm
Martin Beddall was awarded at the ceremony held on Monday, January 24, at Old Thorns Hotel in Liphook.
Martin now qualifies for the National Finals, along with the other Regional winners, that will take place in London on Wednesday, February 23.
The finals are not only judged by professional wedding photographers but also previous wedding clients can have their say regarding the work they received from their big day.
See Martin’s work at www.martinbeddallphotography.co.uk/