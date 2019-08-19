Horsham travellers: This is how much the clean up operations cost

The cost of cleaning up four traveller sites around Horsham has been revealed.

Horsham District Council cleaned up after travellers were camped in Victory Road rec, Horsham Park, Bennetts Fields and Blackbridge Lane park.

The travellers in Horsham Park were served a notice to quit by Horsham District Council

A spokeswoman said: “The costs for Horsham District Council to clean up the traveller sites in Horsham amount to £694.55 for labour.”

As well as the clean up, the council also served the travellers a notice to quit the Horsham Park site and West Sussex County Council began court proceedings for an eviction order.

The travellers left their final site off Blackbridge Lane after spending more than a week in the town.

