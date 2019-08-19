Horsham travellers leave camp in town

Travellers who have been camped in Horsham for more than a week have left their latest site.

The group took up residence in the field off Blackbridge Lane over the weekend, after the travellers were evicted from Bennetts Field on Saturday.

Travellers moved into the field next to Blackbridge Lane, Horsham, over the weekend but have now left.

But today, August 19, the field is empty.

The travellers have occupied various sites around the town including Victory Road rec and Horsham Park.

A Horsham District Council spokeswoman said on Friday they were required to leave Bennetts Field by 10am Saturday.

She added: “The access barriers to Horsham Park located on North Parade had been opened to accommodate market trader high sided vehicles for Horsham Markets.

“Traders have now been advised that these barriers will remain permanently closed.

“Clean up operation costs are currently being calculated by the council’s waste and recycling team.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.

