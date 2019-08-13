Horsham travellers latest: Court action started against 14 caravans camped in park

Court proceedings to evict a group of travellers in Horsham Park has begun.

West Sussex County Council started the proceedings after the travellers failed to leave the site this morning, breaching a notice to quit.

The travellers in Horsham Park were served a notice to quit by Horsham District Council

A spokesman said: “There are currently 14 caravans parked at this location.

“Notices requiring them to vacate were served and the travellers have failed to comply with the direction.

“Court proceedings have therefore been commenced.”

