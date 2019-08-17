Horsham travellers: Camp still at Bennetts Field, say police

Travellers who were served with an eviction notice yesterday (Friday, August 16) to move their camp off a field in Horsham are still there, according to police.

Sussex Police issued an eviction date to the travellers, saying they had to vacate Bennetts Field by 10am today (Saturday, August 17).

All but three caravans had left the park by Friday morning (August, 16) SUS-190816-142953001

But a spokesman for the force said the caravans were still there this morning at around 11.30am.

The land is owned by Horsham District Council.

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for West Sussex County Council said if the travellers failed to vacate by 10am today, court proceedings would commence.

Read more:

Horsham travellers: Police issue Bennetts Field eviction deadline.

Horsham travellers: village sites secured ahead of eviction.

Horsham Park travellers spark police patrols.

Eviction date confirmed for Horsham Park travellers.

Horsham travellers latest: Court action started against 14 caravans camped in park.

Horsham travellers now camped next to children’s play area.