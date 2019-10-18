Horsham town centre gets set for Halloween fun

Horsham town centre is gearing up for some fun at Halloween.

The Carfax is to host a Hlloween party for younger children with spooky story-telling on October 31.

There will also be a visit from the Gruffalo at about 11am and a Halloween fancy dress parade with prizes will start at 2pm from the Bishopric Stream - or Swan Walk Shopping Centre if wet.

Throughout half term week the famous Horsham Rotary Trick or Treat trail returns with more than 20 businesses across the town taking part and offering the chance of a treat or trick - the penalty of a household chore.

The town’s markets in the Carfax on October 31 will have ‘Taste Explorers’ - street food menus for smaller appetites.

Meanwhile, the Sussex Street Food finals will take place on Sunday October 27, giving families a chance to sample the latest street food in portions designed to encourage grazing.