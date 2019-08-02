Horsham town centre fountains turned back on days after controversial switch off

Fountains in Horsham town centre are back on just days after they were switched off for ‘public safety reasons’.

The Forum Fountains were turned off ‘until further notice’ last week, Horsham District Council said, but now the fountains are running again.

The Forum Fountains have been switched back on, just days after they were turned off for 'public safety reasons'.

The decision, which the council said was due to the filtration system being not designed cope with ‘contaminants’ like sun cream, sparked a huge public backlash on social media.

Furious residents condemned the decision as ‘ridiculous beyond belief’ and ‘a joke’.

In a statement following the closure the council said: “The Forum Fountains in Horsham is a water display and not a splash pad.

“While people may choose to play in the display on occasions, the large number of people doing so in hot weather leads to large quantities of contaminants, such as sun cream, entering the filtration system.

“The pumps and filters are not designed to cope with the feature being used as a play area.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.

