Horsham town centre car park reveals opening date

An opening date has been set for the new Piries Place car park, freeing up more spaces in Horsham town centre.

The new multi storey car park will open in early September this year, Horsham District Council said.

Amended plans for proposed Piries Place Car Park showing 'living wall' (photo from HDC's planning portal). SUS-180820-182434001

A spokesman added: “[Piries Place] will have five levels and all will be open in early September 2019. It will have 516 spaces some 189 more than the previous car park.”

The car park will provide eight electric car charging points.

They will join chargers at John Lewis, Horsham Station and the Horsham District Council offices.

The bays are wider and deeper than the old parking bays at on average 2.4m wide 4.8m deep.

The new car park will also have new toilets and a Changing Places facility.

Piries Place car park closed ahead of the rebuild in June last year.

The works, funded by Horsham District Council, were expected to cost £8m.

The new car park will join Premier Inn, Everyman Cinema and the Red Deer in the redeveloped Piries Place.

