Horsham town centre car park lifts are ‘out of service’ again

The lifts in a Horsham town centre car park have broken down again.

The Forum car park’s lifts have been plagued with issues, most recently when they were branded a disgrace as several people were left trapped in them for hours.

Despite a refurbishment in 2017 when Horsham District Council bought the Forum for £15m the lifts have been regularly out of service and now they’re shut again.

In February the council blamed vandals for the breakdown, but this time no explanation has been given.

The council tweeted: “Both lifts in The Forum car park in Horsham are currently out of service.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and hope to have the Forum lifts fixed as soon as possible.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.