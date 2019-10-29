Horsham theatre school students wear pyjamas to class for annual charity day

Students at a theatre school in Horsham went to class wearing their best onesie or pyjama set to raise funds for charity.

The annual PJ Day took place at Razzamataz Horsham on Saturday, October, 12, in support of the theatre school’s own charity, Future Fund, which aims to financially assist students looking to go on to study performing arts at college or university.

Caroline Kavanagh, principal of Razzamataz Horsham, said: “This is a really fun day which has far reaching effects for students.

“Last year the network raised more than £5,000, enabling the charity to keep offering funding for students.

“The money is all raised by the principals, staff, students and their families of each school – an incredible achievement when you consider the amount of effort that goes into each activity.”

Razzamataz Horsham, which was launched in September this year and is held at The Forest School, offers a wide range of performing arts styles for youngsters age four to 18.

The Razzamataz Theatre Schools franchise, which won the backing of Duncan Bannatyne on BBC’s Dragon’s Den in 2007, has been offering scholarships through its charity Future Fund since 2016 and has so far donated more than £22,000.

>>> READ MORE: New community table tennis table installed in Horsham town centre

The PJ Day is just one of its fundraisers and offers a chance for the teachers to chat to the students about their options when leaving school.

Caroline added: “It takes years of dedication, commitment and talent to secure a place at a performing arts college but it is also hugely expensive.

“Any help we can give our students is extremely appreciated and can make all the difference.

“Our students have gone on to make names for themselves in hit West End shows such as Hamilton and Matilda as well as TV series and films. In order for them to fulfil their dreams, they needed to go to college or university to continue their performing arts study.

“Looking at the current Razzamataz alumni, the charity is certainly paying off.”

As well as funding through the schools’ own charity, students also get the opportunity to audition to win a year’s scholarship in association with The Stage newspaper.

Caroline said: “Since the charity launched, there have been four rounds of auditions. A big part of the process is giving students an opportunity to audition in front of a panel of industry experts.

“Past judges include dancer and choreographer Robert Hamilton, with West End credits including CATS and FAME and commercial experience dancing with Robbie Williams and Kimberley Wyatt.

“From The Phantom of the Opera was Victoria Ward, street dancers Fi Silverthorn and Lizzie Gough from ITV’s Dance Dance Dance, and even a former Razzamataz student who is now a professional performer currently in Matilda.”

Razzamataz classes consist of dance, drama and singing and the curriculum covers the whole of the performing arts, from classic West End musical theatre to street dance, pop singing and acting for camera.

To find out more, contact Caroline on 07523 338099, email horsham@razzamataz.co.uk or visit www.horsham.razzamataz.co.uk

READ MORE: Amberley Museum to host Steampunk weekend

Charity to bring pre-loved clothes sale to Horsham to help you save the planet and your money

Climate change talk held in Pulborough