Horsham teenager died after NHS 111 ‘failure’

NHS 111 ‘failed’ a Horsham teenager who died following delays to treatment.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:56 am
An inquest heard how student Hannah Royle, 16, suffered a cardiac arrest as she was driven to hospital by her parents.

They had earlier contacted 111 ‘but there was a failure to provide appropriate medical advice and care,’ the inquest heard.

Hannah, who was autistic, died at East Surrey Hospital on July 1 2020.

Assistant Coroner Karen Henderson ruled that Hannah died of natural causes ‘contributed to by neglect.’

