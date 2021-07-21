Horsham student achieves maximum points in International Baccalaureate exams
A Horsham student has been awarded maximum points in the International Baccalaureate (IB) exams.
Charlotte Ogden-Meade received the full 45 points after a successful challenge and review of her higher level English internal assessment – and it’s the first time it’s been achieved at Christ’s Hospital.
This year, the school’s IB pupils followed the non-examinable route for qualification and achieved the strongest set of results of any of its previous IB cohorts.
Although a small group of 13 pupils, seven achieved 40+ points and almost all the pupils achieved 36 points or higher with 49 per cent of all the grades awarded were top Level 7 and 83 per cent of them were Level 6 or 7.
Headteacher, Mr Simon Reid, said: “Although CH pupils gain a good number of very high marks each year, receiving the best possible mark is an IB first for the school. We are immensely proud of Charlotte’s superb achievement. Well done to her and all the IB pupils.”