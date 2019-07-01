Horsham store is crowned best Post Office in the UK

A Horsham convenience store has been crowned Best Post Office Local in the UK at a national awards ceremony.

Londis Caterways and Post Office won the gong at the Post Office Awards held in Birmingham on Saturday June 22.

The award was given by BBC presenter Tess Daly (right). Picture by Andrew Perkins

The award was presented to Amish Shingadia, owner and post master, at the ceremony hosted by Post Office CEO Debbie Smith and BBC presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly.

The award followed months of rigorous assessment of the store’s Post Office operation, which covered customer service, ethos, standards and a final evaluation by a panel of judges.

Amish said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received such prestigious recognition.

“Our store and Post Office team over the past years have shown incredible determination to better themselves, the business, and learn how to best serve our community.

The team outside the Horsham store

“The award is a true testament to them. We would also wish to thank all our customers for their support.”

But the award isn’t the first accolade for the store.

It also won the IAA Award for Overall Best Shop in 2016 and Store Team of the Year in 2018 in the Retail Industry Awards.

Londis Caterways and Post Office, on Caterways Parade on Merryfield Drive, is twinned with the newly branded site at Shingadia’s Budgens and Post Office of Southwater.