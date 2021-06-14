Horsham St John Ambulance in search for new premises

St John voluunteers have worked tirelessly to support the NHS during the pandemic but the Covid crisis has had a major impact on the charity.

It has had to cease all training courses and first aid cover at events while refocusing efforts on fighting the virus.

St John Ambulance Horsham area president Trevor Vaughan said: “One of the other effects of the pandemic is that we have had to change the way that we meet locally and we are now in search of new premises.”

Keith Dale, Cynthia White and Steve Strange following their presentation of a Priory Award,

“We have a very strong local presence with thriving Badger (7-10-year-olds), Cadet (10-17-year-olds) and adult sections who currently meet on Mondays and Tuesdays and will continue to attend many of the events in Horsham as well as elsewhere in Sussex.

“Indeed, we have had volunteers active in and around Horsham for the past 115 years, so have a long and proud history locally.

“I am now appealing to readers to help us find a new meeting place.

“We are looking for a hall and two other rooms plus storage to rent within the town late afternoon and evening. If you are aware or think you are aware of a possible new home for the unit, please contact me at [email protected] or on 07796 443832.”

St John Ambulance cadets in training