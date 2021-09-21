Horsham St John Ambulance cadets gain top awards

Cadets Anya Windust, Tilly Russell and Alice Danahay had to complete a total of 16 different courses over a minimum of three years to gain the awards, some of which dated back to pre-Covid 2019.

Alice, now a young leader, is off to university to study medicine.

A number of other awards were presented at the ceremony held at St John Ambulance’s new premises at Horsham’s United Reformed Church in Springfield Road.

St John Ambulance award winners Anya Windust, Tilly Russell and Alice Danahay

The group’s Badgers - 7-10-year-olds - and Cadets, 10-17-year-olds, along with adult sections meet each week on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

St John Ambulance Horsham area president Trevor Vaughan urged anyone interested in joining the group: “If you want to learn more about the unit then just come on a Monday or Tuesday evening.”