Horsham sleep out aims to raise £10,000 for winter night shelter

Members of the local community will be coming together for one night to take part in a sponsored sleep out with the aim of raising £10,000 to fund the Horsham night shelter this coming winter.

The sleep out will take place in the grounds of New Barn School, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, on Saturday September 7.

Commencing at 7.30pm, participants will arrive with their sleeping bags, camp-beds and cardboard (as they choose) and settle in for the night, with a choice over hard standing and grass to sleep on.

Officially opening the event will be special guest, Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex and Horsham Matters trustee, Brenda Large JP DL, followed by activities and entertainment during the evening and provision of breakfast and hot drinks served from 7am.

Paula Daly, new community fundraiser at Horsham Matters, said: “This event is a ‘first’ for Horsham Matters and we are very excited to be camping out en-masse with our wonderful supporters.

“With capacity for 100 adults/children Horsham Matters is looking forward to hosting this family-friendly event and meeting people who would like to support the charity’s work and gain insight into some of the things you might face if you are street homeless.

“The hope is that each sleeper will raise £100 in sponsorship money and Horsham Matters is also looking for people to take the next step and become night shelter volunteers this coming winter season.”

Run in a partnership between Horsham Matters and Horsham Churches Together, the night shelter provides local homeless people with a bed and food in the winter months.

Last winter the shelter provided for 24 guests across seven venues.

The event registration fee is £15 for adults and £5 for children plus booking fee.

Tickets are paper free and all money raised goes straight to the charity. Visit https://www.citizenticket.co.uk/event/horsham-matters-big-sleep-out/

For raising sponsorship money go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/winternightshelter2019

The event is kindly being hosted by New Barn School, and supported by SHC, who provide support to young people with complex needs as well as nursing care to older people based in Sussex.

