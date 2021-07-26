Horsham shoppers brave the rain for French and World Street Food market
Shoppers came out in force for a French and World Street Food market in Horsham yesterday (Sunday) - despite the rain.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 12:05 pm
The heavens opened for most of the day, but the market remained busy throughout.
Customers browsed the varied stalls accompanied by the sound of French café music.
Traders said they were delighted by the welcome they received from Horsham with many reporting their best trading day of the year so far.
Among foods on offer were French cheeses, charcuterie, breads and patisseries, along with fragrant lavender and Marseille soap from Provence, art prints and crafts.
Alongside the French traders were World Street Foods with cuisines from Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and The Middle East.