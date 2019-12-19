Horsham school’s Christmas play scoops a national award

A Horsham school has scooped a prize in a national competition to find the UK’s best primary school Christmas play.

Queen Elizabeth 11 Silver Jubilee School won £100, plus musical instruments from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit West End show, School of Rock the Musical.

The school was a semi-finalist in the competition organised by Virgin Media.

Although the school did not win the overall prize, the children impressed a panel of judges with their play - a twist on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, ‘A Christmas Carol’.

The Horsham school was one of only 24 UK primary schools in the running to have their festive production filmed and shared with four million Virgin TV customers this Christmas.

Virgin Media spokesman David Bouchiers aid: “Well done to Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School for being a semi-finalist in Virgin Media’s Christmas Stars competition 2019.

“Everyone at the school should be proud of their fantastic festive entry and we’re delighted they’ve won a prize.”

Tony Bright from the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School said: “QE2 school were thrilled to be chosen as one of the finalists in the competition.

“It was a real privilege to have the creative work of our students and staff recognised on a national platform.”