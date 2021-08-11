Horsham school a finalist in social mobility awards

It was announced on Wednesday, July 21, that Christ’s Hospital is a finalist in the School/College of the Year category of what will be the fifth annual UK Social Mobility Awards (SOMOs).

The winners will be determined by an independent judging panel made up of leading figures from business, charity and the public sector, and chaired by Sir Ken Olisa OBE.

They will be announced at the awards gala on Thursday, October 14.

Christ’s Hospital school in Horsham has been shortlisted in the UK Social Mobility Awards. Picture: Toby Phillips SUS-210208-142046001

Sir Ken Olisa OBE, who is also the HM Lord Lieutenant of London, said: “The war against Covid-19 has shown just how strong our nation is when we pull together. It has also shown how ‘we’ means people from every walk of life, heritage and ability.

“There can be no greater proof of the power of social mobility. Now that its value is beyond dispute ‘we’ must pull out all of the stops to make social mobility a reality – even in peacetime.”

The SOMOs were the first national awards dedicated to social mobility which is the movement of individuals, families, or groups through a system of social hierarchy or stratification.

Organised by social justice charity ‘Making The Leap’, this year’s awards received an impressive array of entries comprising a variety of sectors from across different regions.

The awards provide an opportunity to recognise organisations who are making strides and creating initiatives to advance social mobility within their own workforce or beyond their own walls.