Horsham’s Passion Play: Open auditions to be held to find cast for Christian play

An open audition to find cast members to perform in an Easter production about Jesus’ death and resurrection will take place in Horsham this week.

The Horsham Passion Play will be produced by Horsham Churches Together, and auditions being held on Thursday, November 28, at The Drill Hall, Denne Road, with registration from between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.

Horsham will be one of various locations across the UK where The Passion Play will be performed on Good Friday, April 10, next year.

The director of Horsham’s Passion Play, Sarah Holloway, said: “More than ever our nation needs unity and hope.

“I’m honoured for the opportunity to be part of a project that has the potential to unite our community, by joining together to retell such a poignant story that embraces and delivers hope, in such a time as this.”

Horsham’s Passion Play is in conjuction with Wintershall Estate in Surrey which holds open-air biblical plays focus on the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus.

Wintershall hasperformed The Passion of Jesus in Trafalgar Square since 2010 on Good Friday, attracting more than 20,000 visitors, every year.

It has long been Wintershall’s dream to bring their Passion Play alive across the nation, sharing its awe-inspiring full-scale re-enactment of the Passion with communities, throughout the UK, performed by volunteers in each location.

Charlotte de Klee, Wintershall’s Producer, said: “Unity is at the heart of this play about Jesus’ death and resurrection, bringing together all faiths and none to tell this historic story.

“Thank you, Horsham for joining us all to tell this story”.

Two perfromances of Horsham’s Passion Play will take place in the Carfax on April 10, 2020, between 12 noon and 3.15pm.

For more information, or if you are interested in auditioning but can’t attend on Thursday, November 28, please contact producer, Rosemary Couchman at horsham@onegoodfriday.com

Additionally, production staff, stage manager, volunteers and fundraisers sought.

Full details of each location taking part can be found at www.onegoodfriday.com

