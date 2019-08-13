Horsham’s Big Nibble food festival to return with new experiences

There will be lots of new food and drink experiences to explore at this year’s Big Nibble festival when it returns to Horsham town centre.

The event will feature a mix of artisan produce, street food, craft beers, wines and spirits and much more.

It will take place on Saturday, August 31, from 9am-5pm, and Sunday, September 1, from 10am-4pm.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Cllr Paul Clarke said: “Horsham District and West Sussex are filled with fantastic local food and drink producers and the Big Nibble celebration weekend in Horsham is the perfect event platform for these local business people to showcase their produce to a broad audience.

“Our team have sought to engage and support as many local producers and food and drink companies as possible and I am delighted that so many have chosen to be involved this year.

“I would urge as many of you as possible to come along and enjoy all that is on offer and support our superb local food and drink producers.”

Visitors can embark on a food safari around the Carfax and the town centre with four different food zones especially created for the Big Nibble; fresh from the farm, bakery and sweet treats, street food, and drinks and bars.

| READ MORE: Horsham sleep out aims to raise £10,000 for winter night shelter |

On both days, The Carfax will also host the live cookery theatre, where you can watch some top chefs at work in the kitchen and pick up some gourmet tips.

New for 2019 are the street food ‘Taste Explorers’ menus, which give visitors the opportunity to sample a range of smaller dishes from a variety of cuisines.

Look out for the craft village - a market of local art, craft and collectibles in the Market Square on Saturday. There will also be a number of craft stalls in the Little Nibble Market on Sunday.

Back by popular demand will be the Horsham Beer Trail with free samples from participating town centre pubs, shops and market stalls.

The Gin Trail will also be making a welcome return with free samples or reduced price Gin and Tonics from those offering the trail.

Sunday will also see the return of the popular the Horsham Bus Rally.

The Little Nibble will return on Sunday with a focus looking at where food comes from and making more sustainable food choices. There will be Farm to Fork information from NFU Mutual and inspiration from Kinder Living Horsham as well as information about plant based alternatives from Vegan Fest Horsham.

Children can celebrate the harvest festival with messy craft fun for all the family. Messy Church is for all ages, based on creativity, hospitality and celebration. Free with Horsham Churches Together.

The Big Nibble has been organised by Horsham District Council in association with Horsham Markets by Food Rocks.

READ MORE: Mannings Heath summer show enjoys most successful year yet

McFly’s Tom Fletcher presents Horsham woman with first prize in national design a wheelchair competition

Riding for the Disabled charity receives donation from Cranleigh housebuilder