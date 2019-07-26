Horsham royal visit - in pictures
His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester today visited Horsham to celebrate 150 years of this newspaper.
Here is a selection of shots from the visit to mark the event.
DM1975110a.jpg. HRH The Duke of Gloucester, visits Horsham Museum, - celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the West Sussex County Times. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190726-140851008
DM1975099a.jpg. HRH The Duke of Gloucester, visits Horsham Museum, - celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the West Sussex County Times. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190726-140841008
DM1975090a.jpg. HRH The Duke of Gloucester, visits Horsham Museum, - celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the West Sussex County Times. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190726-140655008
DM1975076a.jpg. HRH The Duke of Gloucester, visits Horsham Museum, - celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the West Sussex County Times. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190726-140644008
